ALBANY -- The Albany Fire Department will start flushing hydrants on Monday, a requirement for maintaining the city's ISO rating that enhances the flow of water distribution in pipes and maintains hydrants for fire protection and life protection.
Over time, water pipes accumulate sediment, which can restrict flows, increase pumping costs, and create taste and odor issues. The distribution system must be flushed at key hydrant locations to rid the system of these accumulating particles.
During flushing operations, customers in the affected neighborhood may temporarily experience discolored water. Rest assured that the water is safe to drink, and the color in the water should clear up by running the cold water faucet for a few minutes or until clear. AFD is expected to continue the hydrant flushing until Mid-September.
