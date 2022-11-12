Fitzgerald man handed federal court sentence, two found illegally in southwest Georgia

Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.

 Special Photo

ALBANY – Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.

Search warrants were executed in Cook County at:

Tags