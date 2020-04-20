ALBANY -- The first patient was moved to the newly opened COVID-19 intensive care unit at the Palmyra Road Phoebe North campus early Monday, which opened two days ahead of schedule, hospital officials say.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Joe Austin said state and local personnel had "done an absolutely beautiful job" of getting the facility ready. Funding and staff for conversion of the former Palmyra Medical Center came primarily from the state of Georgia in an effort to handle the influx of COVID-19 patients that have been treated at one of the state's hot spots for the virus.
"This is Phase 1 of what is planned as a four-phase project," Austin said of the opening of the ICU at Phoebe North. "Phase 1A will follow later in the week when we open a 15-bed general COVID-19 medical unit.
“We will continue to expand our COVID-19 capacity at Phoebe North in phases over the next few weeks. That includes a total of 101 beds inside the hospital and a 24-bed modular unit being constructed by GEMA in the back parking lot. With the 150 beds at our main campus, this will give us around a 275-beds capacity. We will be well-prepared, if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen in Georgia. But even with the expense and the effort to get this facility ready, I pray we don't have to use a single bed.”
Phoebe officials said Monday two 15-bed COVID-19 medical units will open at Phoebe North during this week. One of those units can immediately transition to an ICU if more critical care capacity is needed.
The hospital said in a news release it will also relocate its drive-through COVID-19 testing site to the emergency center at Phoebe North and will consolidate all emergency services to the main campus emergency center on Wednesday.
“Our drive-through testing site has been incredibly successful," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "We have collected swabs from around 2,200 people at our initial location behind Phoebe North, but as we move further into spring, we have had to shut down operations for a couple of days due to stormy weather, and hotter temperatures are creating challenging conditions for our collection teams.
"By moving drive-through testing to the Phoebe North Emergency Center, we can operate at full capacity in a safer facility using fewer staff and shift those resources to treating our inpatients."
People seeking a COVID-19 test still need to call the Phoebe Coronavirus Hotline at (229) 312-1919 for initial screening and to set up a testing appointment. Patients will enter the testing site from 14th Avenue, stop at the ambulance bay for swabbing and then proceed to the parking lot exit. To ensure maximum safety and reduce infection risks, all patients will continue to remain in their cars to be swabbed for all tests.
Austin praised Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials for their help in getting the Phoebe North campus ready for use as a COVID-19 ICU.
"I've got to brag on Gov. Kemp and his office," the hospital CEO said. "They realized early on that Albany was going to be a hot spot in the state, and we called with our concerns, they listened carefully. With the opening of the facility at Phoebe North, the state will have 160 contracted providers on the ground in Albany. The state also sent us a large shipment of PPE (equipment) and new ventilators on Friday.
"Contract health providers from Jackson Health Care in Atlanta will be interlaced with some of our staff in operating the Phoebe North facility. I think it's important that our staff work with them; they know the computer system and the facilities we have."
With the repurposing of the Phoebe North Emergency Center as a COVID-19 testing facility, emergency care staff and equipment will transfer to the main campus to expand capabilities at the emergency center there.
“We continue to see substantial numbers of COVID-19 patients in our main campus emergency center every day, and many of them are critically ill when they get to us," Phoebe Putney Health System Medical Director of Emergency Services Dr. James Black said. "Increasing and consolidating staffing, resources and equipment in one place will allow us to operate more efficiently and continue to offer the quality, timely care these high-acuity patients need."
As part of the transition, Phoebe will also expand service hours at its Community Care Clinic, located directly across the street from its main campus emergency center. The clinic will now be open from 9 a.m.-11 p.m., seven days a week.
“We hope the extended hours at our Community Care Clinic will help prevent potential congestion in the emergency center," Black said. "Obviously, anyone suffering respiratory distress, chest pain, stroke symptoms or other emergent conditions should go to the emergency center right away. But if you don’t need true emergency care, the Community Care Clinic is a great option. People who need to be checked out for minor non-COVID illnesses or who may need an x-ray or a few stitches can receive that care quicker and more affordably at the Community Care Clinic than in the emergency center."
Patients can also receive non-emergent care at the Urgent Care Center at Phoebe East at 2410 Sylvester Road and the Urgent Care Center at Phoebe Northwest at 2336 Dawson Road. Primary care and virtual visits are other care options. Patients can schedule a visit to any Phoebe primary care clinic or can request a virtual visit appointment by calling (229) 312-MYMD (6963).
Austin said that while virus numbers in the area have improved over the last several days, citizens should remain vigilant.
"If you do nothing else with your article, urge everyone to continue wearing masks every time they go out in public," he said. "I'm afraid that if we re-open the country too soon, it could start a second large wave (of the virus).
"A model was done of the pandemic of 1918, and those numbers were laid on top of ours (during the current pandemic). What you see is that the pandemic tailed off for a while, then there was a second wave that was steeper than the first. We have to keep that in mind as we talk about getting back to 'normal.' The one blessing, though, is that if there is a second wave or a future outbreak, we're much better equipped to handle it now."
For updated information on COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov.
