ALBANY — Statistics show that two of three Americans have endured at least one Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) in their lives. In regions of high poverty, like southwest Georgia, the numbers are higher.
These experiences, such as physical, psychological and sexual abuse, neglect and dysfunction within the family, lead to toxic levels of stress that put individuals at greatest risk of health and social disorders throughout their lives.
Trauma Talks, the first of which is planned Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Executive Center at 1216 Dawson Road, is a joint program sponsored by “Social Trauma Escape Artist” Victoria Phoenix and the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy and is an effort to help participants understand that “Trauma in childhood, should not ruin adulthood.”
“Trauma is common and tragic,” Phoenix said. “The grossly understated stats say that 67% of Americans, consistent with Georgia stats, have experienced at least one ACE or more, and we know that in high-poverty cities and regions like ours, the numbers are even higher, evident in high crime, drug abuse, violence, single-parent homes, etc.
“As a survivor of ACES and childhood trauma, as well as a victim of circumstances, I seek to be a part of the solution to a great problem. Blessed as a minister of teaching ... I have chosen to discuss a heavy, much-needed topic in a light atmosphere.”
Friday’s Trauma Talks event will feature lunch, the movie “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and a frank discussion about trauma. Lunch is being sponsored by Harvest Moon restaurant with dessert by Q’s Cakes.
The main focus of these events will be innovative ways of:
— Helping communities become more trauma-informed and trauma-responsive;
— Dealing with certain types of community trauma by bringing business owners of all ethnicities in to help sponsor the events.
Future events will include Aspire Mental Health, and such agencies as Boys and Girls Clubs, Parks and Recreation, Juvenile detention centers, churches, summer programs, etc. Future communitywide events will be open to the public, although the initial Trauma Talks events are for teens, young adults and adults who care for them in a professional and/or home environment.
