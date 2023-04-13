spearman scholarship.jpg

Tyron Spearman, left, congratulates with William “Trace” Lamberth, the first winner of the Tyron Spearman Agricultural Scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — The Tyron Spearman Agricultural Scholarship was awarded the first time during the spring 2023 semester to William “Trace” Lamberth, a freshman crop production major from Sale City.

Spearman is a well-known name in the world of agriculture. Thanks to a generous commitment from the National Peanut Buying Points Association, his name is now associated with an ABAC scholarship to benefit future leaders in agriculture.

