TIFTON — The Tyron Spearman Agricultural Scholarship was awarded the first time during the spring 2023 semester to William “Trace” Lamberth, a freshman crop production major from Sale City.
Spearman is a well-known name in the world of agriculture. Thanks to a generous commitment from the National Peanut Buying Points Association, his name is now associated with an ABAC scholarship to benefit future leaders in agriculture.
Lamberth said his career goal is to work in agriculture as a crop consultant or in his own farm operation. When he is not in classes at ABAC, he can be found hard at work back on the family farm.
“I appreciate this scholarship being awarded to me and am honored to be the first recipient of the Tyron Spearman Agricultural Scholarship,” Lamberth said. “This scholarship will give me the inspiration to exceed my academic and career goals, and I am excited to make Mr. Tyron proud.”
The scholarship is awarded to a full-time student majoring in agricultural communications, agribusiness or agriculture, with preference for students with documented financial need.
Spearman has a long and proud history at ABAC. A graduate of the Class of 1965 and former student body president, he went on to the University of Georgia to earn his bachelor’s degree in poultry science.
ABAC President Clyde Driggers reached out to encourage him to return to his alma mater, where he served as a faculty member and the first Director of Public Relations.
“I am immensely proud to have a scholarship at ABAC,” Spearman said. “I know this scholarship will help students who truly need it and ease their financial burdens to help them become successful. It will be very gratifying to see what Trace does during his time at ABAC and after graduation through his career and life.”
The National Peanut Buying Points Association seeks to represent America's 350-plus buying locations that receive, weigh, clean, dry, inspect, grade and prepare peanuts for storage and shelling. All United States-produced peanuts must be inspected by the Federal-State Inspection Service at a registered peanut buying point.
The association's goal is to be an informed liaison between the farmer and the sheller, to strive for fair and friendly government and private regulations, to seek new and innovative technology that will keep all segments of the peanut industry profitable, and conduct research and promotions that help to grow the industry and preserve America's peanut buying points.
“The Board of Directors had a desire to honor Tyron for his long commitment and hard work on behalf of the entire peanut industry,” Angela Elder, assistant director for the National Peanut Buying Points Association. “We felt a scholarship at ABAC in his honor would be a fitting way to recognize him while also investing in a young leader just getting started in agriculture. We are proud of Tyron and proud to have this scholarship in his name at ABAC.”
