A southwest Georgia man guilty of drug distribution was sentenced to 240 months in prison after federal agents discovered fabric soaked in methamphetamine and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico.

Chad Williamson, 44, of Fitzgerald, was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Sept. 8. There is no parole in the federal system.

