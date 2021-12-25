Holly Anderson, center, of Ben Hill County, who serves as County Extension Coordinator as well as Agriculture & Natural Resources Agent, was awarded the Georgia Cotton Commission’s Allen B. Fulford Award at the organization’s recent King Cotton Award ceremony.
The Georgia Cotton Commission sponsored the King Cotton Award to recognize outstanding contributions of county agents to Georgia cotton producers for the 21st year in a row. The Allen B. Fulford Award honors the accomplishments and memory of Allen B. Fulford, who served as a county extension agent and state cotton agronomist. This award credits those with less than 10 years of service. The award was presented at the 2021 Georgia Association of County Agricultural Agents Annual Meeting & Professional Improvement Conference.
Anderson has worked for extension since 2015. Her six years of service are all in Ben Hill County. She conducts county research on cotton for variety selection, insect management and irrigation usage. In addition, she holds producer education programs regarding agronomics, weed control, economics and defoliation. The priorities for the local research are made in collaboration with local growers. Anderson has been recognized on both state and national levels in presentations on cotton irrigation scheduling, thrips management, variety selection and moisture sensor usage. She said she enjoys getting to work one-on-one with local producers and helping them stay up to date on the latest information UGA Extension has to offer.
County UGA Cooperative Extension Service Agents are an important resource for Georgia cotton farmers. Agents are known for delivering timely and accurate information. They also perform community specific research and education and outreach programs designed to help farmers maximize yields and efficiency.
The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry. The commission began its work in 1965.
