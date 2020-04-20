ALBANY -- Five COVID-19 patients died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital over the weekend, and 70 additional patients of 294 tested were positive for the virus, Phoebe officials announced early Monday afternoon.
Also Monday, Southwest Public Health District officials announced they will transition the Miller County COVID-19 test collection site to Mitchell County beginning Tuesday.
“While we are on a positive trend with our COVID-19 numbers in Albany, we continue to expand our capabilities to treat COVID patients," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "Today, we opened a new intensive care unit on our Phoebe North campus, and we plan to open two general COVID-19 units in that hospital later this week. The news has been encouraging in Albany over the last week, but we must guard against a second wave of infections, and we know COVID cases remain on the uptick in some other communities.
"We are committed to marshaling all available resources to ensure we serve the entire southwest Georgia region by providing the best possible care to as many patients as possible."
As of noon Monday, Phoebe-related COVID-19 test results included:
-- Total positive results: 2,095;
-- Total deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 70;
-- Total deaths from Phoebe Sumter: 13;
-- Total positive patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 111;
-- Total positive patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 27;
-- Total positive patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 1;
-- Total patients awaiting test results: 66;
-- Total negative results: 3,865;
-- Total patients recovered: 1,371.
Since Friday, Phoebe received 294 test results throughout the health system. That number includes 224 negative results and 70 positives, including five additional deaths of positive COVID-19 patients.
The growing number of patients who have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus increased to 1,371.
"We had five patients who were extubated (taken off ventilators) yesterday (Saturday)," Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin said Sunday. "The Phoebe staff -- the nurses, doctors and clinicians -- are the true heroes in this fight. They're almost like Marines to me, almost fearless, running to the fight.
"We're having mini-celebrations in the hospital every time somebody comes off a ventilator. And we're seeing more of those lately."
In order to locate collection sites in areas where the need is greatest, the Southwest Public Health District plans to transition the Miller County collection site to Mitchell County. Collections will continue in Dougherty and Thomas counties, with sites now open Monday-Saturday. Specimen collection for COVID-19 testing is available to individuals in the following categories, regardless of county of residence:
· Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19;
· Adults age 60 or older;
· Caregiver for elderly (age 60 or older);
· Caregiver for immune-compromised person;
· First responder who is critical to the epidemic response;
· Health care worker;
· Patient with serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease;
· Immune compromised patients;
· Anyone who works or lives in congregate setting.
Individuals who want to be tested can contact the call center from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to determine if they are eligible for an appointment. Specimen collection will be done 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday in Dougherty, Thomas, and Mitchell counties. Public Health will not charge for this service, Dr. Charles Ruis, district health director for Southwest Public Health District 8-2, said.
The call center hotline is (229) 352-6567.
For information about COVID-19, visit www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus, www.cdc.gov, https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
