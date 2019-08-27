ALBANY — Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Monday for flags to be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds in memory of Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Goss.
This is in conjunction with the memorial service for Goss, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
“He was active in continuing education efforts serving as an active faculty member of the National Judicial College, as a member of the teaching faculty of the National Drug Court Institute, as senior consultant to the U.S. Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration GAINS Center, and through his presentation of continuing education training in 32 states; and in addition to his judicial service, Judge Goss served his community through a number of civic boards and community service organizations; and it is fitting and proper to recognize Judge Goss’ service to citizens of the State of Georgia by lowering the flags on throughout Georgia to half-staff,” the order reads.
Goss’ body was sent to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab after he was found dead from a single gunshot wound on the 600 block of Greenwood Drive on Saturday, and an autopsy was performed at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler announced the results of the autopsy later that day, stating the death had been ruled a suicide.
Goss, who had served as judge in Dougherty Superior Court for 19 years after being appointed to that position in 1999, was named to the Georgia Court of Appeals by then-Gov. Nathan Deal on Aug. 1, 2018. He’d been re-elected to his post as Superior Court judge five times after being appointed to the position by Gov. Roy Barnes.
Goss was a partner in the Watson Spence Lowe and Chambless and Cannon, Meyer von Bremen and Goss law firms before being appointed as Dougherty Circuit Juvenile Court judge in 1995. He served in that court until being appointed to an open Dougherty Superior Court judgeship in 1999 by Barnes.
A native of Sale City in Mitchell County, Goss graduated from the University of Georgia in 1983 and from the UGA Law School in 1986. He was the founder of the Dougherty Superior Court Mental Health/Substance Abuse treatment program that evolved into the Mental Health Court that became a nationwide model.