ALBANY -- When it comes to outdoors -- all things outdoors -- no one "gets it" better than Flint Ag & Turf. It would seem the perfect fit, then, that the southwest Georgia farm and outdoor equipment giant would sign on as the title sponsor of The Albany Herald's third Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo, which is scheduled at the Albany Civic Center Saturday, March 11.

Flint Ag and Turf joins an extensive -- and growing -- list of sponsors and vendors who will be on hand from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday for the largest gathering of home improvement, gardening and outdoor exhibits in southwest Georgia.

