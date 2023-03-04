ALBANY -- When it comes to outdoors -- all things outdoors -- no one "gets it" better than Flint Ag & Turf. It would seem the perfect fit, then, that the southwest Georgia farm and outdoor equipment giant would sign on as the title sponsor of The Albany Herald's third Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo, which is scheduled at the Albany Civic Center Saturday, March 11.
Flint Ag and Turf joins an extensive -- and growing -- list of sponsors and vendors who will be on hand from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday for the largest gathering of home improvement, gardening and outdoor exhibits in southwest Georgia.
"We are really excited to host our third annual Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo Saturday at the Albany Civic Center," Albany Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. "We have our new Title Sponsor, Flint Ag and Turf, this year among many new sponsors and vendors, and we expect several more vendors by the day of the event."
Harrison noted that companies like Farm Credit of Southwest Georgia, GA Foam Solutions, Metro Power, Potter Motor Co., Michell EMC, Dillard's, the city of Albany, Craft Axe Throwing, Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant, Southwest Georgia Travel, and Southern Tractors and Outdoors are among the vendors already on board for the expo. Retro FM 102.1 is a media sponsor of the event.
"We have more than 30 vendors/sponsors already, and we will be signing vendors, sponsors and presenters through Thursday," Harrison said. "So there is still time to be a part of what promises to be a very big event for southwest Georgia."
Vendors, sponsors, and presenters interested in being part of the expo may call Harrison at (229) 291-6077 or email Heather.harrison@albanyherald.com through Thursday at 5 p.m.
"With this early spring weather, southwest Georgians are making plans even earlier than usual to work on those DIY home improvement projects, to get started on their gardens and to take to the great outdoors," Harrison said. "They can get a jump-start on all of those activities by attending the Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo and checking out the latest southwest Georgia has to offer in all these areas."
