ALBANY — The Flint River Entertainment Complex unveiled the third remodeled and rebranded gate at the Albany Civic Center recently.
The Michelob Ultra gate will allow patrons the opportunity to purchase pre-made bottled cocktails. These ready-to-drink options will shave off traditional carry-out wait times by adding convenience and allowing patrons the chance to experience more of the show.
“Albany Beverage Co. is excited to announce the opening of the new Michelob Ultra Gate at the Albany Civic Center in partnership with the Flint River Entertainment Complex,” Wes Terrell, vice president of sales for Atlanta Beverage South, said in a news release. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with FREC and look forward to being a part of the growth in Albany for many years to come.”
“We are excited to add Albany Beverage Company and the iconic Anheuser-Busch brands to the Albany Civic Center for our third gate re-branding project since we took over management rights in 2018,” Harry Day, regional director of partnerships for the Flint River Entertainment Complex, said. “This project will not only enhance the look of the Civic Center but will also add more grab-and-go points of sale for our concessions and bars.
“This will allow us to continue our efforts to add more efficient points of sales for bars to speed up lines and sell more products. We are grateful for Albany Beverage Co.’s continued partnership with the Flint River Entertainment Complex, and we look forward to growing the relationship for years to come.”
