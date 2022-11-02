civic center gate.jpg

The Flint River Entertainment Complex recently unveiled the third remodeled and rebranded gate at the Albany Civic Center. The Michelob Ultra gate will allow patrons the opportunity to purchase pre-made bottled cocktails.

The Michelob Ultra gate will allow patrons the opportunity to purchase pre-made bottled cocktails. These ready-to-drink options will shave off traditional carry-out wait times by adding convenience and allowing patrons the chance to experience more of the show.

