race series.png

Special Illustrations

 Special Illustrations

ALBANY — Running in what has been overwhelmingly stifling summer heat is not many people’s idea of fun. Ahh ... but fall is coming.

The Flint River Entertainment Complex will help runners reconnect with their love for the outdoors with the fall return of the FREC 5K Race Series, an exciting series of 5K runs in downtown Albany. With three exhilarating races beginning at Veterans Park Amphitheatre, this series promises to be a welcome experience for all participants.

0
0
0
0
0