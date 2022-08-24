ALBANY – Flint River Fresh encourages and equips the community to grow food for themselves and neighbors in need. The Fall Fresh Start Giveaway, hosted by Flint River Fresh, is a food gardening resource community event happening Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.
Individuals, families, and school or community garden groups can pick up free transplants, seeds, and compost at the Hope Center, 925 Pine Ave. in Albany.
This giveaway answers the community’s request for more food gardening resources following the successful 2022 Earth Day event at the Fifth Avenue/Phoebe Community Garden, at which Flint River Fresh gave away buckets of compost and more than 500 transplants to community members ready to start growing fresh fruit and vegetables. A variety of transplants and seeds, including collards, turnips, beets, carrots, bush beans and more will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. All community members are welcome.
The Fresh Start program primarily aims to support three groups of food gardeners:
· Individuals and families in lower -- to moderate-income households;
· School gardens -- students taking part during interactive agriculture lessons at local schools;
· Community gardens -- food garden groups donating harvests to local food pantries, affordable housing communities and nonprofits.
Community garden groups must submit a pre-order form by Sept. 7 at www.flintriverfresh.org/new-events. The order form is for community garden groups only. Individuals and families can show up at the giveaway, select transplants and seeds, and grab a bag of compost while supplies last. Email info@flintriverfresh.org for more information.
Flint River Fresh partnered with Sherwood Baptist Church to use the Hope Center at the former Coca-Cola plant to accommodate opening the Fresh Start giveaway to community members and community garden groups in Dougherty County and the surrounding area. Volunteers are needed on Sept. 9 to help pack seeds and prepare orders and again on Sept. 10 to help with logistics and distribution. Sherwood Baptist Church is one of Flint River Fresh’s most supportive community partners and will help with volunteer management. Link to the volunteer sign-up form at www.flintriverfresh.org/new-events.
Fresh Start giveaways transform into hundreds of healthy meals within the community and helps Flint River Fresh respond to food insecurity in Dougherty and surrounding counties including Terrell, Baker, Mitchell, and Lee. Flint River Fresh community events and giveaways are possible because of generous donors, sponsors, and partners supporting the Flint River Fresh mission. Learn more about getting involved at www.flintriverfresh.org.
Safety is a priority in Flint River Fresh spaces. Face coverings are recommended for everyone. Flint River Fresh follows CDC guidelines and local mandates for mitigating the spread of the coronavirus and variants.
Follow Flint River Fresh on Facebook and get notifications when new events are posted.
Flint River Fresh is a 501(c)(3) organization aiming to make fresh, locally-grown produce accessible and affordable for people throughout the Flint River Region, while empowering community and youth through education and outreach opportunities. Visit www.flintriverfresh.org to learn more.
