The Fall Fresh Start Giveaway, hosted by Flint River Fresh, is a food gardening resource community event happening Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

ALBANY – Flint River Fresh encourages and equips the community to grow food for themselves and neighbors in need. The Fall Fresh Start Giveaway, hosted by Flint River Fresh, is a food gardening resource community event happening Sept. 10 at 10 a.m.

Individuals, families, and school or community garden groups can pick up free transplants, seeds, and compost at the Hope Center, 925 Pine Ave. in Albany.

