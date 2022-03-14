ALBANY -- Volunteers from as far away as Cairo participated in Flint Riverkeeper’s first Artesian City Rendezvous over the weekend. The purpose of this project was to collect as many different water samples from Lee and Dougherty counties to provide a vital snapshot of water quality across the area.
The event was sponsored by a grant from the Water Policy Center at Albany State University and Flint Riverkeeper. It was held at the Flint Riverkeeper office at 102 Pine Ave. in Albany.
The project was conducted by Flint Riverkeeper Watershed Specialist R.J. Gipaya. After a brief training session on how to correctly collect a water sample, the small group of participants headed out on a cold windy day to various parts of the watershed to collect water samples. Samples were collected from the Kinchafoonee Creek, Muckalee Creek, Flint River, Dry Creek, Middle Creek, Fowltown Creek, and other sections of the watershed. In total, 18 different sites were sampled.
After collecting the samples, the participants retuned them to the Flint Riverkeeper, where Gipaya demonstrated and discussed what testing was to be conducted and what each test meant as far as the water quality at the site. Each site sample was tested for pH, conductivity, turbidity, and E. coli bacteria. Results will be posted by the Flint Riverkeeper this week.
Participation was free, and a hot pizza lunch was provided afterward.
“I am greatly appreciative [of] the volunteers who came out and braved the cold to help monitor the water quality in our community," Gipaya said. "Without these dedicated volunteers, my job would be impossible. I was also pleasantly surprised to see that the age range of volunteers ran the gamut. We had young children with their parents, ASU students, and retirees in attendance.
Artesian City Rendezvous
"Water quality issues affect all members of the community. It was a beautiful thing to see such a diverse group of community representatives take an interest in the water quality throughout the Artesian City. The staff at Flint Riverkeeper plan to continue this event for many years to come and hope to see it grow. Eighteen sample sites is a great start, but we would like to see this grow to 50-plus sites -- a goal that can easily be reached with (the community's) help. If you are interested in helping Flint Riverkeeper monitor water quality in your community, please reach out to me at Robert@flintriverkeeper.org.”
