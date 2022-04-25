ALBANY -- This week the Flint RiverQuarium is partnering with the ASU Water Policy & Planning Center, the Jones Center at Ichuaway, Albany State University, the Auburn University College of Agriculture, and Flint Riverkeeper to co-host the 2022 ACF Waters Conference. The gathering will bring together scientists, technical analysts, and other practitioners to share information important for the management of shared resources in the Apalachicola-Flint-Chattahoochee River Basin.
Speakers and panelists will address restoration and conservation initiatives in the Flint and Chattahoochee Basins, reservoir dynamics, building connections through water quality monitoring, shoal bass management and mussel conservation, and management of Apalachicola Bay and other collaborative science and management projects. Attendees will include researchers, managers, water users and other stakeholders.
The in-person conference opens Tuesday afternoon with an optional field trip on the Flint River followed by a reception and dinner at Covey Rise Plantation. Program sessions will be held Wednesday and Thursday at Albany State University's West Campus. A poster session and reception at the Flint RiverQuarium is scheduled for Wednesday evening.
Conference sponsors are the University of Georgia River Basin Center, Auburn University Water Resources Center and The Nature Conservancy.
