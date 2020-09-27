ALBANY – Members of Albany's Artesian Alliance had a fun evening “Meeting the Macaws” last week.
Roxanne and Peppa were donated to the Flint RiverQuarium and were quarantined at Chehaw Park & Zoo before their debut in the RiverQuarium aviary on Thursday. The colorful pair made their public debut Saturday at the Water, Wings, and Wildlife Festival.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of any or all of the three Artesian Alliance organizations can contact Membership Director Parker Douglas at pdouglas@heritagecenter.org.
The Artesian Alliance is the organization encompassing three of Albany's most popular attractions: the RiverQuarium, Thronateeska Heritage Center and Chehaw Park and Zoo. Tommy Gregors serves as executive director of the Alliance and of the three attractions.
