ALBANY – Food Lion announced Wednesday plans to purchase 62 grocery stores in the Carolinas and Georgia. The acquisitions include the three remaining Harveys Supermarket stores in Albany.
“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices everyday with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”
The Harveys Supermarkets in Albany are located at 2310 N. Slappey Blvd., 1511 Radium Springs Road and 2800 Old Dawson Road. These locations will remain open under the Harveys name until the transaction is complete. The transition to operating the stores under the Food Lion banner will occur during the first quarter of 2021, pending customary closing requirements and regulatory approval.
Food Lion has been based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957 and has developed a history of caring for those in need. An example of that philosophy is the partnership the company formed with Feeding America 20 years ago, pairing all their stores with local feeding agencies to receive donations from Food Lion's retail food rescue program. The store also has programs that ensure that food that cannot be sold in their stores but is safe for consumption is donated to serve those in need.
In addition to striving to keep prices low, Food Lion has a variety of programs to make shopping easy as well. A convenient mobile app provides easy access to digital coupons, mobile shopping lists and more, including its award-winning Shop and Earn monthly rewards program.
“Caring for families and communities is at the heart of our brand," Ham said. "We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent and gas and groceries. That’s why Food Lion recently announced a goal of providing 1 billion more meals through our hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, to feed our neighbors in need. As part of our commitment to the most vulnerable in our communities, these new stores will also be paired with local food bank partners.”
Food Lion currently has more than 1,000 stores in 10 states and employs 77,000 associates. It anticipates hiring another 4,650 associates to serve in the 62 stores the company is adding in the announced acquisition.
