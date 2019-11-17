About 15 years ago my wife received a dog as a gift. I did not want the dog, not only for the basic responsibilities -- the feeding, training, shots, etc. -- it was not even knowing the early-morning and late-night visits the dog would need to go outside to do its "business."
... You know this dog will endear itself to you, just as it whines to get on the couch or bed with you. This same dog wiggles next to your heart just the same as next to your feet. And not only your heart but the hearts of your grandchildren.
All this is no protection from the dreaded day when it will become my job to have her put down. Just as God provided his son Jesus as the savior for people to enter heaven, where there is no pain, death or suffering, death for the animal world is God's release for them. It releases them from pain and suffering.
As much as pets depend on us for food and shelter, they really need us at this most important time in their lives, for us to make the decision for our pets. Because of our own selfish feelings for our own selves, this is truly cruel to the animal. God put man over animals not to abuse them, but to use them for food, clothing or as beasts of burden.
I guess all creatures are capable of giving and receiving affection. I received more than I gave from my wife's dog. The day came, and I had to make that decision.
I can't afford to have another dog. It takes too big a toll on my heart when they have to leave. I know people receive affection from a lot of different pets, but I think dogs do it best.
So long, Sassy, you were enjoyed, and you will be missed.
Johnny White
Leesburg