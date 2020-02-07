LEESBURG -- A Turner County man was arrested in Lee County for failure to maintain child support, according to Lee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.
Chris Nisinger was ordered to serve 20 days in jail after a civil warrant was issued in Lee County Superior Court on Jan. 30. The warrant came with an order to apprehend, and Nisinger was arrested on Monday.
Nisinger is a former weather broadcaster for two local television stations.
