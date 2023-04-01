Kelly waving by Robin .jpg

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will visit Albany on Thursday for a pair of events.

 File Photo /MDJ

Loeffler, who was instrumental in developing and creating grassroots support for Greater Georgia Action Inc., a Republican advocacy committee, will visit Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and other facilities at the hospital in the morning. She will then be a guest for “Coffee and Conversation” at BJ’s Restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

