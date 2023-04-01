...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., will visit Albany on Thursday for a pair of events.
Loeffler, who was instrumental in developing and creating grassroots support for Greater Georgia Action Inc., a Republican advocacy committee, will visit Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and other facilities at the hospital in the morning. She will then be a guest for “Coffee and Conversation” at BJ’s Restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
The afternoon gathering, which is open to the public, will be held at 2:30 p.m.
During her term as U.S. Senator, Loeffler donated her salary to organizations across the state. Phoebe was one of the recipients of her donations.
