ALBANY -- Four persons were arrested Sunday and face charges stemming from drug possession and unlawful sale of alcohol after law enforcement agencies conducted a search of Apartment B at 1301 E. Roosevelt Ave., Albany law enforcement officials said during a Tuesday news conference.
The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, assisted by the Albany Police Department’s Uniform and Criminal Investigations Bureaus and APD's Gang Unit, as well as deputies from the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, were granted a search warrant and found illegal operation and narcotics at the residence.
Arrested during the search were:
-- Henry Wallace, 30, who was charged with maintaining a disorderly house, unlawful sale of alcohol and possession of cocaine (crack);
-- Brenda McGowan, 53, charged with maintaining a disorderly house, unlawful sale of alcohol and possession of cocaine (crack);
-- Darcy Robinson, 22, charged with probation violation;
-- Zecharian Starling, 39, charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking Ecstasy.
Items seized during the operation included:
-- A total of 12 half-gallons of liquor (Barton Gin, Jose Cuervo Silver and Gold, Exclusive Vodka, E&J Brandy and Seagram’s Gin) were recovered. There were also two coolers full of miscellaneous canned and bottled beers, 1 Glock 43 9mm handgun, 2 digital scales and various cigarettes and cigarillos;
-- $2,022 in cash;
-- 131 grams of Ecstasy (444 pills and 6.8 grams of power) – with a street value of $13,100;
-- 91 grams of cocaine – with a street value of $9,100;
-- 4.8 grams of marijuana – with a street value of $120.
The total value of the alcohol seized was $598.87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.