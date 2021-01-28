ALBANY -- Four Dougherty County School System middle school students were recognized Thursday for being selected as REACH Scholars for 2020, a designation that means they’ll receive a minimum of $10,000 in scholarship funds toward college expenses.
Makiyah Johnson of Albany Middle, Kalia Martin of Robert Cross, Jabari Robinson of Radium Middle and Vincent Tumblin of Merry Acres Middle each will be awarded the scholarship when they graduate from high school and enroll in Georgia College and University. The students were showcased during a virtual signing ceremony Thursday morning.
The scholarship, which is a partnership between the Dougherty County School System, the Georgia Student Finance Commission and the REACH Georgia Foundation, is funded mostly by the state of Georgia with a portion of the funds required at the local level. This year, Georgia Pacific’s Albany Plant financed the local share of the scholarship.
The district has been awarding the scholarships since 2016. Students are required to maintain good grades, keep a good behavioral record, graduate high school and enroll in a Georgia college or university. While the base scholarship is $10,000, some Georgia colleges and universities double or even triple the amount awarded.
Students were selected after completing an application, a review of family financial records and an interview with the REACH Scholarship panel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.