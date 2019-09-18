ATLANTA — Four candidates have qualified to run in the Nov. 5 nonpartisan special election for the House District 152 seat that was recently vacated by Republican Ed Rynders.
Three Republicans, including Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn, Sylvester businessman Bill Yearta and Lee County Army National Guardsman Tyler Johnson, completed qualifying requirements Monday-Wednesday at the state Capitol. Mary Egler is the lone Democrat to qualify for the special election, which will cover the final year of the two-year term Rynders was re-elected to fill.
The winner of the race would have to run for a full two-year-term in 2020.
“My position (as mayor of Leesburg) has always been what’s the next step?” Quinn said Wednesday. “With Ed in that seat, there has been no way I would have challenged him. But now that he has stepped down, it’s the perfect time. I feel like this gives me an opportunity to have a much broader reach and a much larger impact on our community.
“I love running for office; I love the campaign process. I’m looking forward to knocking on doors, meeting people and reaching out on social media.”
Johnson, who was a part of the Lee County High School JROTC program, has served the country as an infantryman in the Georgia Army National Guard, including a three-year stint training the Afghan Army in Afghanistan. He also served a two-year term on the Byne Christian School Board of Directors.
Egler encouraged voters to cast their ballots during the Oct. 14-Nov. 1 early voting period.
“I encourage everyone to vote early from October 14th until November 1st,” Egler said in an email. She also thanked “everyone for their support, courtesy, and help” during her effort to complete the qualifying process. Egler twice ran unsuccessfully against Rynders.
Yearta, who is a principle in the Fletcher-Yearta Jewelers business, qualified to run for the seat on Wednesday, the final day of the three-day qualifying period. Yearta was traveling from the Capitol Wednesday when The Albany Herald reached out to him for comment and was unavailable to talk.
Rynders held the House District 152 seat for 17 years before announcing three weeks ago his plans to resign from the position. He said health, retirement and job issues associated with his wife’s career as an educator created a “perfect storm” that convinced him the time had come to step down.