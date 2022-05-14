ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club announced the recipients of its annual Rotary Scholarships recently. Four area students will receive the awards.
Zion Heard is graduating from Dougherty Comprehensive High School. She said she plans to attend Florida A&M University to pursue a degree in English with aspirations of obtaining a doctoral degree. In addition to her school work, Zion has been active in the Albany community. She has worked to feed the homeless and to clean up the community. At Dougherty, she was chosen Miss Dougherty Comprehensive High School, was captain of her cheerleading team, a member of the Student Council, captain of the debate team, and Mock Trial co-captain.
Lizzie Moorhead said she plans to attend Samford University. She wants to study business and then attend law school. Lizzie said she enjoys writing and languages. She said she hopes to follow in her father's and grandfather’s footsteps as a lawyer. She is a Presidential Scholar, and a member of the National Honors Society, Mock Trial team and Beta Club. She also participates as a member of both the tennis and clay target shooting teams. Her extra hobbies are dove hunting and playing the piano. She is a volunteer at the Alpha Pregnancy Center and Philema Animal Hospital.
Laura Owens is graduating from Lee County High School and said she plans to attend Purdue University. She plans to pursue a degree in history. Laura said she believes in the old adage “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” She said she plans to use her degree in either a museum or a classroom setting and hopes to make history interesting for everyone. She would like to keep people informed of history and understand the mistakes of the past so people can make a difference in the future.
Carson Willcox is graduating from Deerfield-Windsor School and said she plans to attend the University of Georgia. She plans to pursue a degree in the fields of public health and communications. Carson is a type-one diabetic and started a local "How to be a friend to your friend” program. She has gone to local public schools and talked to classes that had diabetic students. She has received the following awards: Graham P. Lowe Scholarship, Head of School Award, and the President’s Education Award. She also has participated in the Colony Bank Leadership group, Student Council, Beta Club, Key Club, and the Spanish Club. She was a member of D-W's basketball and track teams.
