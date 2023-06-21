griffin-y.jpg

Frank Griffin

 Special Photo

ALBANY -- Frank Griffin, the president of Flint Community Bank of Albany, was named chairman-elect recently of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. Nominations for the 2023-24 CBA Board of Directors were announced and approved at CBA’s annual convention held June 7-11 at the Charleston Place in Charleston, S.C.

Griffin's term began June 8.

0
0
0
0
0