TIFTON — Alumni of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity are creating a new endowed scholarship at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, and the former advisor of the organization and his wife are leading the charge.
Paul Willis, former executive vice president for finance and administration at ABAC, served as the inaugural advisor when AGR was established at ABAC. Willis retired Jan. 29, and now he and his wife, Shari, are providing a portion of the initial funding for the scholarship.
“Shari and I are pleased to support this effort to create an endowment for the Gamma Delta Chapter of Alpha Gamma Rho at ABAC,” Willis said. “It was such a great experience to help them charter this chapter at ABAC and work with them for over 10 years.
“This endowment will ensure that funds are available to help develop future members and recognize their accomplishments, academically and otherwise. We believe providing matching funds to those given by alumni and friends is a good investment of resources for the future of AGR and ABAC.”
Deidre Martin, chief development officer at ABAC, said the endowment will support the ABAC AGR chapter with awards initially and with professional travel and scholarships as it grows.
“It is very exciting to have the alumni and beloved advisor of ABAC’s AGR step up in this way to create a lasting means of support for the chapter,” Martin said. “AGR is such an important organization for our students in agriculture, and their values align with those of the college. Endowments are an excellent way to invest in a legacy for years to come.”
ABAC AGR Alumni President Mitchel Sheffield said he hopes to grow the funding for the scholarship to $30,000 before July 1 through the support of AGR alumni and friends of ABAC.
“Mr. Paul Willis has been very influential in getting this scholarship fund created, and the ABAC AGR chapter will forever be thankful for his leadership,” Sheffield said. “We have had a great turnout of support, and I know this is just the beginning.
“I will personally be donating to this fund to further the long-lasting impact on the future leaders in agriculture that will come from this fraternity.”
For more information on assisting in the funding for the scholarship, interested persons can contact Martin at dmartin@abac.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.