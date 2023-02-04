fred dent.png

Fred Dent

The timber industry contributes greatly to our south Georgia economy, and our community supports policies that will help our agribusinesses to thrive and create good-paying jobs. The logging trucks crisscrossing our region take much-needed timber to points across the world and support families right here at home.

It is with those very same families in mind that I must ask Georgia legislators to reject legislative proposals that would dramatically increase weight limits for logging trucks. Like any business, the industry understandably wants to boost efficiency and cut costs, but as elected officials we must balance that desire with the need to protect innocent lives and tax dollars.

Fred Dent is the chairman of the Worth County Board of Commissioners.

