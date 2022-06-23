...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY OVER SOUTHWEST AND
SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
This will be the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave, with
record-breaking triple-digit heat. Unseasonably low relative
humidity values of 22-30 percent are expected. A deeply mixed
layer will support very high dispersion and tall, well-developed
smoke columns if a fire generates enough heat.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If possible, delay burning until next
week. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM EDT
/8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM EDT /9
AM CDT/ to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is joining Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens in a National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership event Monday.
ALBANY -- The Southwest Georgia Public Health District is joining Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens in a National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership event Monday.
Free HIV testing and information will be available at the Walgreens at 300 N. Slappey Blvd. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Counselors from the Health District will be available to answer questions about HIV prevention and treatment options.
Participants must be registered by 2 p.m. in order to receive the free testing.
HIV testing is recommended as part of routine health care, yet many Americans are not being tested as often as advised. Whether living with HIV or not, there are more options than ever to stay healthy. The first step is an HIV test. National HIV Testing Day is an opportunity to normalize HIV testing and encourage people to make it part of their routine health care.
The National HIV Testing Day Community Partnership is part of an ongoing effort between Walgreens, Greater Than AIDS, health departments, and HIV/AIDS service organizations to broaden the reach of HIV testing and information in non-traditional settings and help people understand the latest in HIV prevention, treatmen, and care. More than 275 health departments, AIDS service organizations, and other community organizations are supporting the 2022 activation.
BioLytical Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies Inc. are donating test kits, and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics is providing support for outreach.
