Free Sample Stations are Coming to Walmart Soon

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Wellness Day at Walmart offers opportunities for families to prioritize their health at the start of a new school year with free screenings and affordable immunizations on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like flu, HPV, tetanus, hepatitis and more, at Walmart pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart is collaborating with the American Cancer Society to educate communities about preventing Human papillomavirus (HPV)-related cancers. According to the ACS, Mississippi ranks last of all states for first dose of HPV vaccine for 9- to 12-year-olds (56.2%). ACS volunteers will be on hand at more than 20 Walmart stores in Mississippi as well as Albany-area stores on Saturday.

