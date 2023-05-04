BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is committed to helping young, beginning, and small-scale producers by providing grants, support, outreach, training and education in order to help the next generation of farmers grow their farm businesses.
The Fresh from the Farm initiative gives grants each year to farmers who grow for or own qualifying produce stands. The program provides cash for grant recipients to enhance their operations or marketing and promotions, like buying ads or developing a website and social media presence. Grant winners also receive reusable shopping bags to give to customers.
“We know how much people enjoy locally grown fruits and vegetables," Southwest Georgia Farm Credit CEO Paxton Poitevint said in a news release. "The Fresh from the Farm program provides an opportunity for us to collaborate with those farmers who sell locally grown produce at a farmers market or u-pick operations in the 21 counties of our association territory.
"We know that these markets are key in developing both local and regional food systems that in turn support the sustainability of our family farms.”
This year’s grant recipients include Blackbird Farm in Buena Vista; Carter’s Farm Fresh in Smithville; Cornwell Blueberry Farm in Americus; Lenny’s Market in Americus; Johnson’s Produce in Donalsonville; KGD Produce in Bainbridge; Randolph Collective in Cuthbert; Sprout Up Market in Albany; Good Hope Gardens in Jakin, and JoNina Farm in Ochlocknee.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing.
