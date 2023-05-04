Fresh from the farm - 2

Southwest Georgia Farm Credit's Fresh from the Farm initiative gives grants each year to farmers who grow for or own qualifying produce stands.

 Special Illustration

BAINBRIDGE -- Southwest Georgia Farm Credit is committed to helping young, beginning, and small-scale producers by providing grants, support, outreach, training and education in order to help the next generation of farmers grow their farm businesses.

The Fresh from the Farm initiative gives grants each year to farmers who grow for or own qualifying produce stands. The program provides cash for grant recipients to enhance their operations or marketing and promotions, like buying ads or developing a website and social media presence. Grant winners also receive reusable shopping bags to give to customers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags