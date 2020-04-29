Dear Editor
Just like soldiers in a war who get combat pay, our front line medical people, nurses, x-ray techs, etc. should get extra also. Make no mistake, this a war and they are the ones who are hands-on every day, risking their health and lives to save people they don't even know.
God bless them all.
Joseph Terebecki
