ALBANY – A man who has been on the run from authorities since 2013 for his role in distributing kilograms of cocaine in southwest Georgia has pleaded guilty in federal court for his crimes.

Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands. Tello faces a maximum sentence of 20 years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Tello’s sentencing is expected to occur within 90 days.

