A STEM project that began with the initial donation of Chromebooks from Siemens to Clay County’s middle school students can now be expanded to lower grades and other communities with the additional GEER funding.
FORT GAINES -- Across the nation, students have faced interruptions to learning due to the pandemic. Virtual learning has raised many challenges, particularly for students in geographic areas challenged by spotty or nonexistent broadband service.
To address this issue Siemens recently donated 300 Chromebooks to Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers (GYSTC) as part of the company’s laptop donation program launched in 2021 to address equity and bridge digital divide in schools.
Preparing all students for future careers that are personally rewarding, financially stabilizing, and uplifting to Georgia’s economic future are core values for GYSTC. GYSTC selected Clay County to receive 73 of the Chromebooks for their middle school.
For many students during the pandemic, subjects like reading and math have taken priority over science.
“If we do not address science learning in our recovery plans, then we will have a future crisis on our hands,” Amanda Buice, the executive director of GYSTC, said in a news release. “We want to make sure we support our schools and communities by providing additional opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).”
State officials noted a strong foundation in STEM helps determine paths students can pursue after high school.
"With this STEM foundation, students are equipped with increased adaptable tenets in technology that will lead to employability in multiple areas," state Sen. Freddie Powell Sims of District 12, a retired middle school principal, said.
To address interrupted and lost learning opportunities in science, GYSTC was awarded $1 million from the Governors Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund II to support students and families in rural communities by providing high-quality opportunities to accelerate student learning. Programming will include after-school enrichment options and family science events. This project that began with the initial donation of Chromebooks from Siemens to Clay County’s middle school students can now be expanded to lower grades and other communities with the additional GEER funding.
“As a state representative and former educator from rural Georgia, I appreciate GYSTC recognizing the need for students in our area to have additional access to STEM experiences, and I thank Gov. (Brian) Kemp for making these funds available,” Rep. Gerald Greene of House District 151 said.
