...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Dougherty,
southwestern Turner, northeastern Mitchell, south central Lee,
northeastern Baker, northwestern Colquitt and Worth Counties through
815 PM EDT...
At 731 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Turner City to near Putney
to near Newton. Movement was southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Albany, Sylvester, Putney, Leesburg, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, East
Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Terrell, Sumner,
Sale City, Minton, Stocks, Radium Springs, Sylvester Airport,
Anderson City, Parkerville and Lester.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
As many of you already know, we held a car wash fundraiser at my shop last Saturday to help with funeral expenses and other needs for the family of Nigel Brown.
Nigel Brown's life was taken away as a result of a shooting that took place outside of his house while he was in bed sleeping. What a tragic event that was and is. This shooting touched the hearts and souls of the entire community. Though all shooting deaths are tragic, this one was especially so.
Never have I seen the amount of support this community provided to this grieving family. Thank you to all that supported this fundraiser and those of you that donated money. We were able to pay off the balance of the funeral cost as well as provide the Brown family with funds for their immediate needs.
All too often we hear about the bad things about our community. I am here to tell you there is plenty of good things going on in this community also. I am so very proud of the outpouring of love and support this community provided to the Brown family this past weekend. People of all walks of life came together as one for the greater good of a resident of this city.
Thanks so much for your support Albany. Hopefully this is the beginning of a movement of unity in this community.
