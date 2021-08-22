To the Editor

As many of you already know, we held a car wash fundraiser at my shop last Saturday to help with funeral expenses and other needs for the family of Nigel Brown.

Nigel Brown's life was taken away as a result of a shooting that took place outside of his house while he was in bed sleeping. What a tragic event that was and is. This shooting touched the hearts and souls of the entire community. Though all shooting deaths are tragic, this one was especially so.

Never have I seen the amount of support this community provided to this grieving family. Thank you to all that supported this fundraiser and those of you that donated money. We were able to pay off the balance of the funeral cost as well as provide the Brown family with funds for their immediate needs.

All too often we hear about the bad things about our community. I am here to tell you there is plenty of good things going on in this community also. I am so very proud of the outpouring of love and support this community provided to the Brown family this past weekend. People of all walks of life came together as one for the greater good of a resident of this city.

Thanks so much for your support Albany. Hopefully this is the beginning of a movement of unity in this community.

Thomas Gieryic

Albany

