“He raises the poor out of the dust ... that He may seat him with princes.” -- Psalm 113:7-8

On a hot evening on July 27 in Savannah, numerous men entered Peter Tondee’s pub for a not-so-secret meeting. An announcement to meet at the “Liberty Pole” had been published in the Georgia Gazette on July 14, 1774, signed by Georgia leaders Noble Jones, Archibald Bulloch, John Houston, and young George Walton. Tondee himself stood at the door, screening the attendees. Inside, delegates discussed laws recently passed by Parliament that threatened to strip them of their personal rights.

Gail Drake practices probate, adoption, mediation and children’s law in Albany. She is a frequent contributor to The Albany Herald.

