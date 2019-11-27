As much as we enjoy our November holiday, it may surprise some Americans to know that there are more Thanksgiving traditions than turkey, pumpkin pie and endless football. It was delightful to learn about Thanksgiving celebrations around the globe — from Toronto to Tel Aviv.
Canada. The very first Thanksgiving in North America was celebrated more than 40 years before that historic feast with the Pilgrims and their Indian friends. In 1578, English navigator Martin Frobisher held a celebration in what is now Nunavut, a massive chain of northern frost-bitten Canadian islands. The sailors gave thanks for their safety during their voyages. Canada’s Parliament established a national Thanksgiving Day in 1879, later changed to the second Monday in October. Canadians celebrate pretty much the same as their southern neighbors – turkey dinner with family and Canadian football.
Malaysia. Living on another vast chain of islands, Malaysians believe “without rice there is no life.” The Kadazan Festival, celebrated in May, honors their god and creator, Bambaazon. (Okay, there’s no way around mentioning its macabre origin. It is what it is.) According to their rather dark tradition, their god sacrificed his own daughter in order to save people who would suffer from starvation. He buried parts of her across the land, and her body became the seedbed for rice paddies. Today Malaysians still believe the rice grain holds the spirit of life and creation. Their festival is filled with buffalo races, agriculture shows and rice wine. And a beauty pageant queen is crowned.
Germany. On a lighter note, Germans in rural regions celebrate Erntedankfest in their churches, where both Catholics and Protestants hold multiple services on the first Sunday in October. Parishioners carry giant woven baskets filled with fruit, grains and vegetables, in parades to church, where they are blessed then given to the poor. And another harvest beauty queen is crowned. In the evenings they enjoy laternenumzuge, or lantern parades for children.
Ghana, West Africa. Homowo is an African festival when grain is planted before the rainy season. Homowo means “hoot (or jeer) at hunger” as this festival remembers surviving a pre-colonial famine. Celebrated in September, the Festival of Yams centers on their most prized vegetable, and families compete to produce the biggest crop. Entire families and villages come together for dancing and singing (while wearing animal masks) and eating.
China. When the moon is its brightest and fullest, on the 15th day of the eighth lunar calendar month, China celebrates the Moon Festival. This three-day event was first celebrated during the Shang Dynasty around 1600 B.C. with prayers, poems and offerings to the Moon Goddess, Chang’e. The Chinese today “appreciate the moon” by gathering together around tables, eating moon cakes (distinct from moon pies) and dancing under festival lanterns.
Korea. The Chuseok Harvest festival is held at the same time in Korea but emphasizes honoring ancestors. Families hold memorials at the graves of relatives, then celebrate with family activities of archery, musical competitions and dinners of rice cakes, taro soup and mushrooms.
Israel. The Biblical holiday of Sukkot, also held according to a lunar calendar, memorializes the Israelites’ 40 years of wandering after the exodus from slavery in Egypt. “Sukkot” means booths, referring to temporary huts set up for a seven-day religious and spring harvest holiday. On the final day, there is boisterous dancing in circles in the synagogues.
So let’s pass the turkey, sweet potato casserole and pecan pie, and take time to truly give thanks to our God and Creator who “daily loads us with benefits.” He “redeems our life from destruction and crowns us with loving kindness and tender mercies.” (Psalm 103:4)
“O give thanks unto the Lord, for He is good, for His mercy endures forever!” (Psalm 107:1)