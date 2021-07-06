ALBANY -- Gail Evans, who currently is serving as assistant library director with the Henry County Library System in McDonough, has been named the sole finalist for the Dougherty County Library System director's position.
Evans will replace retiring Library Director Pauline Abbide.
A search committee interviewed three candidates and determined that Evans possesses the experience and qualifications necessary to fill the position. The committee also noted that Evans is "a great fit for our library system."
The announcement that Evans is the most qualified candidate for the position is made in accordance with state law. Requirements for the position will remain on the county's website for a two-week period during which the public may comment. The Dougherty County Library Board will formally hire Evans at a special called meeting on July 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northwest Library Event Center.
