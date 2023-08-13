Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

TIFTON -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced arrests of five individuals in a rash of recent southwest Georgia shootings, two of them fatal. The GBI made the arrests in connection with shootings in Tifton and Georgetown.

The agency, along with the Tifton Police Department and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, arrested and charged Joshua Conaway, 19, and Adrian Holmes, 19, both of Nashville, with armed robbery and aggravated assault. A third person, Joshua Shelton, 17, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated assault. The arrests are in connection to a shooting that took place in Tifton.

