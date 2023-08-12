Arlington police chief arrested in domestic violence case

TIFTON – The GBI and the Tifton Police Department have arrested and charged Damarion Dunn, 17, of Albany, with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of criminal damage to property. Dunn was taken into custody after turning himself in. The arrest is in connection to the death of Alex Knighton, 43, of Tifton.

On July 31, the GBI was requested by the Tifton Police Department to assist in a death investigation at 1709 Bellview Ave. in Tifton. Knighton was found at this location, and another man had been shot. Both were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center, where Knighton was pronounced dead. An autopsy was subsequently performed on Knighton at the GBI Regional Crime Lab in Macon.

