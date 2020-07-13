LEESBURG – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation for an incident that occurred Sunday, the GBI said.
Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 2:30 p.m., Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 284 Linden Road, Lot No. 2 in Leesburg to serve court-mandated paperwork on Rodney Morrison, 47. Morrison threatened deputies with a knife as they attempted to serve the order. Morrison escaped from his home and ran a short distance into a field, where city of Leesburg officers arrived to assist.
Morrison was later shot by a Leesburg police officer and died at an area hospital. No officers were injured in this incident.
The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit for review.
The incident Sunday was the 53rd officer involved shooting that the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020, according to GBI Public affairs Director Nelly Miles.
