For over a year and a half, GDOT has been urged to reconsider the replacement of the Oglethorpe Avenue Bridge. The new bridge is unnecessary, its design does not meet the needs of the residents of Albany, but the bridge is still being forced onto Albany without any real and honest engagement from our city.
The current bridge replacement plan, which earlier this month was secretly but substantially revised by GDOT, will create a six-lane concrete scar through much of east Albany, across the Flint River, and into downtown Albany. The barrier created by six high-speed lanes for traffic will further isolate Veterans Park, the Civic Center, and the New Albany Transportation Center from downtown. And the new project will make any attempt to revive downtown much more difficult.
From its beginning, GDOT has been quietly pursuing this project under a questionable rationale and with no credible effort to explore alternatives. Their actions exhibit the principle components of GDOT’s long-standing operational philosophy: GDOT knows what is best for your community, GDOT will spend taxpayers’ money whether the community agrees or not, and 100% of the time GDOT will choose the most expensive and complex construction alternative.
GDOT has recently posted a website that contains information about the project and provides for public comment. But this concession to public participation is yet another example of GDOT’s continued bad faith. The website does not reflect the commitments made by GDOT, it suggests no real effort to engage the residents of Albany and it leaves unaddressed multiple critical design issues. Even city officials no longer understand the project. This concession is a cynical attempt by GDOT to fulfill a public participation requirement without any real intent to reconsider or modify what is clearly an expensive project of questionable value.
GDOT’s “bait and switch” has no place in transportation policy and should not be condoned by Albany. Even though the website contains good information, that is not public involvement. Participation in GDOT’s charade will only allow the agency to justify its dishonest efforts to force this unnecessary project onto our city.
