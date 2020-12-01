ATHENS — Accomplished 4-Her and equestrian rider Allie Ann Wheeler of Thomasville signed on to join the University of Georgia equestrian team next year.
Wheeler has been active in Thomas County 4-H since the fourth grade. She has received the county’s Outstanding 4-Her Award, achieved Master 4-H status twice, and received two 4-H scholarships at the Georgia State 4-H Horse Show.
During her time in 4-H, Wheeler fell in love with equestrian and has competed around the state. To date, Wheeler has earned more than 20 state and regional titles, competing mostly through shows sponsored by Georgia 4-H.
Cindy Wynn, the UGA Cooperative Extension 4-H Agent for Thomas County, has known Wheeler for nine years. She introduced Wheeler to the sport of equestrianism and convinced her parents to buy their first horse, which kicked off Wheeler’s equestrian career.
“Remember when you get to college that every hardship or challenge that you experience with a horse will only strengthen you and make you a better rider and a better person,” Wynn said in a speech during the signing ceremony.
Wheeler, a senior at Thomas County Central High School, will enroll at UGA in fall 2021, studying biology with a pre-medicine intent.
Georgia 4-H empowers youths to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness.
As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org.
