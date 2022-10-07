TIFTON — Kids can pet a friendly farm animal or gather around for a spooky story at the annual Trick or Treat in the Village event on Oct. 29 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Children can participate in a costume contest, have their faces painted by Happy Sunrise Paintings, catch a hayride around the village, or join the fun in yard games from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The costume contest will take place at 1 p.m. in front of the Village Drug Store. Candy will be available throughout the village while supplies last.
Participants can win a ribbon and bragging rights for creating the best carved, painted or decorated pumpkin. Pumpkins must be dropped off at the Country Store by 6 p.m. on Oct. 28 to be considered for judging, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The celebration will include plenty of snacks to purchase and enjoy throughout the day. The Village Drug Store features barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, and hand-dipped ice cream. Cotton candy and popcorn also will be available at the Country Store. Cole’s Cakery and Wilma’s Place will have delicious treats as well.
Admission for the day is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $6 for children 5–16 years of age, and free for children ages 4 and under.
For more information, interested persons can contact the Country Store at (229) 391-5205.
