TIFTON — Kids can pet a friendly farm animal, create a yarn doll, or gather around for a spooky story at the annual Trick or Treat in the Village event on Oct. 30 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Children can participate in a costume contest, catch a hayride around the village, or join the fun in yard games from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The costume contest will take place at 1 p.m. Trick or Treat candy will be available throughout the village while supplies last.
Visitors also can win a ribbon and bragging rights for creating the best carved, painted, or decorated pumpkin. Pumpkins must be dropped off at the Country Store by 6 p.m. on Oct. 29 to be considered for judging, which will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Riding the 1917 steam train is always a big hit with museum visitors, and the big locomotive will be huffing and puffing to transport visitors from the Country Store to the Historic Village all day long.
The celebration will include plenty of snacks to enjoy from the Village Drug Store, which features barbecue sandwiches, hot dogs, chili dogs, and hand-dipped ice cream. Cotton candy and popcorn will also be available in the Country Store.
Admission for the day is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $5 for children 5–16 years of age, and free for children ages 4 and under.
For more information, interested persons can contact the Country Store at (229) 391-5205.
