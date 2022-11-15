bbq.jpg

ASHBURN -- For anyone who's ever wanted to become a professional barbeque judge, now is your chance.

The Georgia BBQ Association is hosting a training class on Jan. 21 starting at 12:30 p.m. The training is set for the Turner County Elementary School lunchroom at 705 Hudson Ave. in Ashburn. Participants should park in the back of the school.

