ASHBURN -- For anyone who's ever wanted to become a professional barbeque judge, now is your chance.
The Georgia BBQ Association is hosting a training class on Jan. 21 starting at 12:30 p.m. The training is set for the Turner County Elementary School lunchroom at 705 Hudson Ave. in Ashburn. Participants should park in the back of the school.
Training is required to be a judge in the Georgia BBQ Association. Individuals who go through the training can judge any GBA competition anywhere. Competitions are held all over the state.
Judges get to eat some of the best barbecue on the planet, including meat from world champs Myron Mixon in Vienna, Rescue Smokers in Ashburn and others.
The training class for prospective GBA Judges is limited to the first 50 seats. The fee is $50 per person, which covers the cost of the class.
Due to limited seating, participants must pay online when they register. Deadline to register is 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Each participant must be a GBA member before he or she can register for the class. Non-GBA members can register at www.bbqga.com
In order to serve as a judge at a GBA-sanctioned contest, every person must first take this training class. Upon successful completion of the class, participants are considered trained judges. GBA members must judge at least two contests within the next 12 months to become a certified judge and receive a certified judge's badge.
Participants will learn everything they need to know to judge the best barbecue in the world, including:
-- Objectives and purpose of the GBA;
-- How to sign up to judge;
-- How to judge the GBA meat categories using comparative judging techniques;
-- The typical contest schedule from start to finish;
-- How to complete judging comment and score cards.
The class is interactive and presented informally. Interaction between instructors and participants is encouraged.
Check-in for the class begins at 12:30 p.m. Class begins promptly at 1 p.m. The class is expected to end at approximately 5:30 p.m. Attendees must stay for the entire class.
Participants will end the day with a practice session of judging the loin category.
