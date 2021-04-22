ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber is hosting a series of virtual and safe, in-person planning events known collectively as the 2021 Reimagined New Georgia Economy Tour.
Presented by Wells Fargo, the Reimagined New Georgia Economy Tour will gather input and data from all regions of the state to prepare a planning strategy for the future. The Albany program will be held May 5, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Creekside Education Center at Chehaw Park. The event is free but registration is required.
“Our goal with the Reimagined Tour is to listen and collect information from hard-working Georgians that can help us plan a more resilient economy,” Georgia Chamber President and CEO Chris Clark said in a news release. “In 2016, we conducted a similar tour that identified key trends Georgia would face in the coming years. With the onset of COVID-19, factors that were to evolve over 10 years rapidly took shape in 2020, demanding a re-evaluation of what we would need to consider in our planning for the next decade. This reimagined strategy will deliver some of those answers and help us prepare for the future.”
“The Reimagined New Georgia Economy tour provides valuable information to assist Albany and the Albany area in planning for the future,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “We look forward to working with the Georgia Chamber in hosting this event and providing feedback from our community for how Georgia can best move forward.”
