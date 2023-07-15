prosperity forum.png

TIFTON -- The Georgia Chamber will host a one-day Rural Prosperity Forum at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village at 1392 Whiddon Mill Road here July 26 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

This one-day event will focus on work force trends in the state's rural communities and offer solutions from the private and public sectors that are scalable for communities of all sizes.

