TIFTON — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and U.S. Congressman Austin Scott are among the scheduled speakers at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Rural Prosperity Summit set for Oct. 1-2 here.
The summit will be held at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center at 15 RDC Road.
As many as 450 attendees are expected for the summit, which will feature expert speakers, elected officials, practitioner panels and small group conversations at which meaningful solutions to challenges facing rural communities will be discussed.
Other notable speakers include Thurmond N. Tillman with the U.S. Census Bureau; Kenan Fikri, Economic Innovation Group’s director for research and policy development, and Atlanta-based rural community writer and advocate Alan Richard.
Attendees are offered an opportunity to share new ideas, make connections and much more, all centered around improving rural prosperity in the Southeast.
For additional information about the summit, contact Georgia Chamber External Affairs Manager Lyndsey York at (404) 223-2493 or lyork@gachamber.com.
