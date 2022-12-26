socks 1.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia Cotton Commission

ALBANY — On behalf of Georgia’s 3,500 cotton farming families, the Georgia Cotton Commission recently donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters across the state.

Farmers delivered socks to the Albany Rescue Mission, the Friends Ministry in Bainbridge, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People in Valdosta, the Southwest Georgia Housing Opportunities in Columbus, The Sparrow’s Nest in Athens, Cedartown United Fund, the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia in Macon, the Atlanta Mission, the CSRA Economic Opportunity Authority in Augusta, Fair Haven in Jesup, and the Homeless Authority in Savannah.

