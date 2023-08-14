Dougherty County legislative delegation earns passing grades on Georgia Chamber scorecard

Freddie Powell Sims

 File Photo

ATLANTA — The Georgia Council on Literacy held its inaugural in-person meeting and roundtable discussion at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro Monday.

Nearly 200 people were in attendance, including legislators, teachers, children’s literacy experts and members of the public. The council, which operates under the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, is dedicated to improving literacy outcomes for Georgia students. The first meeting included an introduction of the council’s purpose and its members, an overview of the science of reading, reports from the Georgia literacy coach, discussion of literacy initiatives in schools and public comment.

